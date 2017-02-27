Watch everyone having sex in public in Ariana Grande’s ‘Everyday’ video

Future collaboration is lifted from her 2016 album 'Dangerous Woman'

Ariana Grande has shared a slightly NSFW video for her song ‘Everyday’.

The track is lifted from 2016 album ‘Dangerous Woman’ and features Future. Its video sees strangers hooking up in public as onlookers stare in shock.

Watch below.

Grande recently teamed up with John Legend for the theme song for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast film.

A live action adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s famed fairy tale will hit cinemas on March 17, starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the eponymous Beast. Ewan McGregor will play the role of the French candlestick Lumiere.

The Disney-produced film has now shared its theme music, with Grande and Legend teaming up to record a version of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – a composition first performed for the 1991 animated movie version of the tale by Celine Dion.

The full soundtrack of Beauty and the Beast will be released on March 10, and will also feature tracks recorded by the film’s star Watson.

Future, meanwhile, has released two albums in the last two weeks: ‘Future’ and ‘HNDRXX’. He is reportedly set to release a third this week, although this has been denied by his manager.

Chance The Rapper recently teased an upcoming Future collaboration.