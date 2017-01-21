Watch Audioslave play their first show in over a decade

The band reunited for an anti-Trump gig in Los Angeles last night (January 20)

Audioslave reunited last night (January 20) for their first performance in over a decade.

The group, which is comprised of Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, played at the Terragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

The show was part of the Anti-Inaugural Ball, which protested incoming US President Donald Trump hours after he was sworn in to office.

Watch footage of Audioslave’s performance below, via Blabbermouth.

Audioslave released three albums including ‘Out Of Exile’ (2005) and ‘Revelations’ (2006). Cornell left the band in 2007. At the time he issued a statement, citing “irresolvable personality conflicts as well as musical differences” as his reasons for quitting.

The Anti-Inaugural Ball was organised by Prophets Of Rage, which also features Morello, Commerford and Wilk as well as members of Cypress Hill and Public Enemy. Jackson Browne, Vic Mensa and Jack Black also performed at the event.

In a statement ahead of the show, Morello said: “The Anti-Inaugural Ball is a celebration of resistance. Resistance to racism. Resistance to sexism. Resistance to homophobia. Resistance to bullying. Resistance to environmental devastation. Resistance to fascism. Resistance to Donald Trump.

“We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act now, unless we fight back now. We intend to create ‘No Trump Zones’ across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages. Bad Presidents make for great music. Join us as we get loud and stand together to defend our rights, our country, and our planet.”