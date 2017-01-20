Watch behind the scenes footage of David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ video

New EP of songs was released earlier this month to mark what would have been his 70th birthday

Behind the scenes footage of David Bowie‘s recent video for ‘No Plan’ has surfaced online.

The short clip stars young teen actor Dwen Gyimah, who also made an appearance in the official video.

It shows clips of him in make-up ahead of the video and scenes shot from the music clip in South London. You can view the video below.

Directed by Tom Hingston, the official video calls upon the motif of rows of TV screens from ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’, with a nod to main character Thomas Newton with a electrical shop named ‘Newton Electrical’ – ending with visions of space travel and a fitting final salute from Bowie.

To mark what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, a new EP of music was released earlier this month, with the same title.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP featured tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by ‘No Plan’, ‘Killing A Little Time’ and ‘When I Met You’. Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

Bowie passed away just over a year ago, on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of final album ‘Blackstar’.

Meanwhile, the late singer is set to be honoured at the forthcoming Brit Awards next month.

Last year a special tribute was paid to Bowie at the event with Lorde performing ‘Life On Mars’ in honour of the iconic singer.

At last year’s ceremony Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman also accepted the BRITs Icon Award on behalf of the family of the ‘Heroes’ star.

The actor also recently celebrated what would have been Bowie‘s 70th birthday recently, with a special tribute concert at Brixton Academy which also featured the late singer’s old band, La Roux, Simon Le Bon and Def Leppard.