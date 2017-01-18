Watch behind-the-scenes footage from Young Thug’s viral ‘Wyclef Jean’ video

Including more details about the rapper's alleged Instagram hack

Behind-the-scenes footage has been revealed from Young Thug‘s epic, meta and viral ‘Wyclef Jean’ video.

The Atlanta rapper’s video went viral this week after director Ryan Staake was forced to salvage the clip after Thug failed to show up for his own video shoot.

The clip opens with an on-screen message from Staake that reads: “Hi, this is Ryan Staake. I co-directed this video with Young Thug. But we never met each other.” Staake then plays a recording of Young Thug explaining the video’s opening shot to his team, but, as Staake points out, “Young Thug didn’t show up in time for that shot… In fact, he never showed up for any of our shots.” He then goes on to detail how the shoot fell apart.

Now Noisey has unveiled behind-the-scenes footage, which includes more details about Thug’s alleged Instagram hack and an interview with young cameo star Corey J. Watch that below.

See the actual music video beneath.

Last month, Young Thug was reportedly reprimanded by his mother after the rapper called Alaska Airlines staff “peasants” on video. Thug has subsequently apologised to the airline staff after his mother intervened, posting a reflective picture of himself on his Instagram account with the caption “When your mama make u go to the airport and apologize…”.

Young Thug released his latest mixtape ‘Jeffery’ in August, with its title taken from the rapper’s birth name. ‘Jeffery’ featured guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Young Scooter, Travis Scott, Wyclef Jean and Quavo. It also included songs titled ‘Kanye West’, ‘Floyd Mayweather’, ‘RiRi’ and ‘Harambe’.