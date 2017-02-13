Watch Beyoncé’s epic 2017 Grammys performance

Singer performed 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles'

Beyoncé delivered an epic and artistic performance at the Grammys.

Dressed in regal attire and flanked by backing dancers, the star performed ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ from last year’s ‘Lemonade’, which is up for Album Of The Year at the evening’s ceremony. Watch below.

Beyoncé’s performance was introduced by a speech from her mother. Husband Jay Z watched on in the crowd.

Beyoncé’s performance followed that of Ed Sheeran, Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.

Earlier this month saw Beyoncé take to the social media site to post an artistic image of her holding her pregnant stomach, revealing that she and husband Jay Z were expecting – telling fans: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.” The singer’s Instagram post has since gone on to become the most-liked post of all time on the social media platform. The post has received more than 10 million likes.