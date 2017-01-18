Watch Biffy Clyro’s stormy new ‘Flammable’ video

Scottish trio let off fireworks in a new clip for the ‘Ellipsis’ track



Biffy Clyro have unveiled a new video for ‘Flammable’.

Taken from the Scottish force’s latest album, 2016’s ‘Ellipsis’, the clip puts a spin on performance footage, placing the trio in a giant see-through prism that spurts out fireworks. It’s a bit like a more thrilling episode of The Cube. Watch below.

Biffy frontman Simon Neil recently revealed plans to release a solo album. After playing a tiny show for the Nikon Presents the V05 NME Awards Nominations Party last week, he discussed “weird and conceptual” plans for his ZZC project. Neil revealed his solo project ZZC back in 2014, when he contributed a track to the rescoring of the ‘Drive’ soundtrack alongside Chvrches, The 1975 and more. “I’m gonna do some shows for it,” he told NME. “It’s going to be a lot more conceptual. I’ve got a few really, really cool ideas for it. It’s going to be almost like the Pet Shop Boys. I’m going to be singing like Neil Tennant and my wife Francesca’s going to be like Chris Lowe at the back. She’s going to look like the girl from ‘The Ring’. I’m giving this all away now, but I’m going to get projections of people playing instruments and as I move around the stage I’m gonna join in. it’s quite a lot of choreography.. it sounds like it won’t be ready for this year at all!”

He added: “Neil added: “The music gets kind of weird – it’s not mainstream. I’ve got a seven and a half minute masterpiece I call ‘The Myth’ – it’s this neo-classical thing that goes into a little bit of math-rock. I think it’s one of the best pieces of music I’ve ever written. It started as a score for an imaginary movie.”

The group also revealed that they’d asked the late George Michael to collaborate for a song on their ‘Puzzle’ album, back in 2007. “Believe it or not, we tried to get George Michael on ‘Puzzle’ when we were recording it,” Neil told NME. “We love his voice, and at that time he was making really slow R&B. He obviously got back and said ‘I’m not at all interested’!”

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro are set to headline Download Festival in June alongside Aerosmith and System Of A Down.