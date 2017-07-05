Watch Billie Joe Armstrong react to fans singing Green Day songs outside band’s hotel

Band cancelled their Glasgow gig due to 'extreme weather conditions' earlier this week

Following Green Day‘s cancellation of their Glasgow show yesterday, some of the band’s Scottish fans serenaded the group with their biggest hits outside their hotel. See how Billie Joe Armstrong reacted below.

The US band had been scheduled to play an outdoor show at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Tuesday night (July 4) but “extreme weather conditions” meant the the show could not go ahead. Support act Slaves later announced a replacement show in the city.

Despite the gig being cancelled, some fans waited outside the band’s hotel in Blythswood Square to catch a glimpse of the band, with the crowd singing ‘Still Breathing’, ‘American Idiot’ and other Green Day songs.

Reacting to the crowd singing in an Instagram video, frontman Armstrong said: “Right now, I can actually hear people gathering outside our hotel. I heard them sing ‘Still Breathing’, which was beautiful”. Watch in the clip beneath. Armstrong also described the gig’s cancellation as a “bummer”.

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

See footage of fans singing ‘American Idiot’ in the video below.

The Glasgow show was set to be the last date of the band’s 2017 UK and Ireland summer tour.

Green Day released a statement following the cancellation news, which read: “Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved. We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!”