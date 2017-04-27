Watch The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach’s new ‘King Of A One Horse Town’ solo video

Singer releases solo album 'Waiting On A Song' in June

The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach has shared a video for a new song from his upcoming solo album.

Auerbach will release his first solo album in eight years, ‘Waiting On A Song’, on June 2. It follows 2009’s ‘Keep It Hid’ and features contributions from the Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler, as well as Duane Eddy, John Prine and members of the Memphis Boys.

Following lead track ‘Shine On Me’, Auerbach has now shared the video for ‘King Of A One Horse Town’. Watch below.

Auerbach says of the song and video: “The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world. Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”

Back in December, Auerbach said that the new record will be “a whole history of everything I love about music”.

Meanwhile, Patrick Carney – Auerbach’s bandmate in The Black Keys – revealed earlier this month that he had PTSD from touring.

Speaking about the band’s current hiatus, Carney said: “I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly.”

See the full tracklist for ‘Waiting On A Song’ below.

1 ‘Waiting on A Song’

2 ‘Malibu Man’

3 ‘Livin’ in Sin’

4 ‘Shine on Me’

5 ‘King of a One Horse Town’

6 ‘Never in My Wildest Dreams’

7 ‘Cherrybomb’

8 ‘Stand by My Girl’

9 ‘Undertow’

10 ‘Show Me’