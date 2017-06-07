Watch Blink-182’s home videos in their ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’ video

Band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba hang out with their family and friends before heading out on tour.

Blink 182 have shared the video for their ‘California’ track ‘Home Is Such A Lonely Place’.

The video features Super 8 home movie footage of band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba hanging out with friends and family as they prepare to head out on tour.

The band have recently released the deluxe edition of their ‘California’ album. It adds 11 new tracks to the original album along with an acoustic version of the single ‘Bored To Death’.

“We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio,” said drummer Travis Barker. “It started out as three or four songs but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

The album, which originally dropped in June 2016, was their first recorded with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba in place of former singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge – who recently spoke out about the potential of re-joining the band.

“It’s not like I (permanently) walked away,” he said. “They have someone doing my job for me [new guitarist Matt Skiba]. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.”

Meanwhile, Blink 182's upcoming UK tour dates are below – they'll be supported on tour by Frank Turner and the Front Bottoms.

Monday 3 July CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 4 July NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 5 July LEEDS First Direct Arena

Friday 7 July BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sunday 9 July NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 11 July GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 12 July ABERDEEN GE Oil & Gas Arena

Friday 14 July MANCHESTER Arena

Saturday 15 July LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Monday 17 July BOURNEMOUTH Int Center