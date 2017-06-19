Watch Blossoms cover Oasis at The Stone Roses’ Wembley gig

The Stockport group supported the Manchester titans on Saturday (June 17)

Blossoms covered Oasis as they performed at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The Stockport band supported The Stone Roses at their first London show in four years on Saturday (June 17) at the iconic venue.

During their set, which featured songs from their self-titled debut and recent Chase & Status collaboration ‘This Moment’, frontman Tom Ogden sang a snippet of ‘Half The World Away’. Afterwards, he led the crowd in a burst of George Michael’s ‘Last Christmas’, as Radio X reports.

Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The half the world away part is my favourite, always ❤ 📹@sidesey #blossomsband #blossoms A post shared by Blossoms (@blossomsvideos) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

In February, Blossoms told NME that work is already well underway with the follow-up to their 2016 chart-topping debut album.

Asked about the pressure of writing it, Ogden joked: “I’m just crumbling inside – I might just joss it after this and just leave it. I’ve been writing for a second album. I’m confident. I just carried on writing after the first one, really. I’m always writing and it’s exciting. We’re not in a rush to release it, but we don’t want to wait too long. I’ve been demoing stuff and it sounds really good.

Revealing that it had a “Kylie Minogue meets New Order sound”, Ogden added that fans may be able to hear it “maybe summertime? If we get round to it. Maybe this year, I hope we’ll end up playing some new stuff.”