Watch Bob Dylan pay tribute to Tom Petty with ‘Learning To Fly’ cover

The pair played together in the supergroup The Travelling Wilburys

Bob Dylan has paid tribute to his former Travelling Wilburys bandmate Tom Petty during his latest performance.

Petty died on October 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 66 years old.

While performing in Colorado last night (October 21), Dylan took the opportunity to cover Petty’s 1991 single ‘Learning To Fly’. Watch footage of that moment below, via Pitchfork.

Dylan previously issued a statement following Petty’s death earlier this month. “It’s shocking, crushing news,” he said. “I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

In 1988, Petty and Dylan co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison. They released two records together: ‘Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1’ in 1988 and, after Orbison’s death, ‘Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3’ in 1990. Jeff Lynne later explained their second album’s title choice, saying “That was George’s idea. He said, ‘Let’s confuse the buggers.’”

The pair also performed together on Dylan’s True Confessions tour in 1986, which was later captured in the concert film Hard To Handle.

Petty was reportedly laid to rest in a private ceremony on October 16 at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine yoga retreat and meditation garden in Pacific Palisades, California. It was the same venue that held The Beatles guitarist and Petty’s Traveling Wilburys bandmate George Harrison’s funeral in 2001.