Watch Bon Iver’s recent Brooklyn show in full

NPR are streaming in full a recent Bon Iver concert which took place at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works venue on December 4.

Click below to watch the show, which sees Justin Vernon and band performing tracks from their acclaimed recent album, ‘22, A Million‘. The 14 song set also included ‘Calgary’ and ‘Minnesota, WI’ from 2011’s ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ as well as ‘Creature Fear’ from the band’s debut, ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ and ‘Heavenly Father’ from the Wish I Was Here soundtrack. The show was one of 10 Bon Iver gigs which took place in New York this month.

The setlist for the gig was:

’10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄’

’33 ‘GOD’’

‘Heavenly Father’

’29 #Strafford APTS’

‘Beach Baby’

‘666 ʇ’

‘715 – CRΣΣKS’

‘Calgary’

’22 (OVER S∞∞N)’

‘8 (circle)’

‘Minnesota, WI’

‘____45_____’

‘Creature Fear’

‘00000 Million’

Justin Vernon will be back in the UK for a run of shows kicking off in February.

Bon Iver’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below

Blackpool, Empress Ballroom (February 10, 2017)

Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre (12, 13)

London, Roundhouse (15, 16)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (17)

London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (19)

Earlier this year, Vernon also recalled a ‘friendly’ argument he had with Kanye West.

I got in a friendly argument with Kanye West about the word humble once,” Vernon recalled. “He said, ‘Have you ever looked up the word humble?’ I was like, ‘Actually I don’t know if I have.’ And he showed me the definition of it, and it’s far more self-demeaning, kind of the problematic Midwestern ‘Sorry!’ mentality, than I realised.”

The singer-songwriter continued: “I took a lot out of that conversation. Ultimately, I think it’s great to serve others and everything, but I think there’s a certain point where it’s diminishing returns for the people around you if you’re not showing up and being who you are.”