Watch Bradley Walsh cover Stormzy on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’

"We'll call ourselves Stormzy and Clumzy."

Bradley Walsh and Stormzy have joined forces once more, after a joint appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ on Saturday night.

Earlier this year, Walsh proved to be Stormzy’s biggest cheerleader after they met each other at the BRIT Awards, with Walsh telling NME about his lofty ambitions to record a collaboration together.

Now, the pair have been reunited once more after they both appeared on Jonathan Ross’ sofa, with Walsh providing his own smooth take on ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ and ‘Velvet’ after being asked to name his favourite Stormzy tracks. You can watch the moment below.

Once again, Walsh also talked up the chances of an unlikely collaboration, and joked that he would soon adopt the moniker ‘Clumzy’.

“I think we’ve got half a chance,” Walsh said.

“I don’t care what Stormzy says, we’ve got seriously more than half a chance. He is going to rap on my new album and I’ll unwrap his. And we’ll call ourselves Stormzy and Clumzy. With a Z.

“I want Stormzy to do something for me next, do something on my album. Because I actually love his stuff. I really do.”

The love was soon reciprocated too, with Stormzy revealing that he is a fan of The Chase, before he was subsequently pitted against quizzer Anne Hegerty.

“I love The Chase,” Stormzy told Jonathan.

“Genuinely, the other day we were all at my house drinking, the mandem, I was with the mandem [watching The Chase]. Me and my missus had a big argument because I was adamant that I would merk The Chase, I would destroy it… Every time I watch it I usually win.”