Watch Bruno Mars dress up as Prince for Grammys tribute

Luke Morgan Britton
Mars performed 'Let’s Go Crazy' from 'Purple Rain'

Bruno Mars paid tribute to Prince with a performance at the Grammys.

Following a performance from Morris Day and the Time, Mars performed ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ from ‘Purple Rain’ while dressed as Prince himself.

It was Bruno Mars’ second performance of the night, having performed ‘That’s What I Like’ earlier in the evening.

Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’ from her massive-selling ’25’ album. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album,while Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance.

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together while Busta Rhymes made headlines for referring to Donald Trump as ‘President Agent Orange’ during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.