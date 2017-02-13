Watch Bruno Mars dress up as Prince for Grammys tribute

Mars performed 'Let’s Go Crazy' from 'Purple Rain'

Bruno Mars paid tribute to Prince with a performance at the Grammys.

Following a performance from Morris Day and the Time, Mars performed ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ from ‘Purple Rain’ while dressed as Prince himself.

Watch below:

It was Bruno Mars’ second performance of the night, having performed ‘That’s What I Like’ earlier in the evening.

Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’ from her massive-selling ’25’ album. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album,while Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance.

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together while Busta Rhymes made headlines for referring to Donald Trump as ‘President Agent Orange’ during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.