Watch Bruno Mars perform ‘That’s What I Like’ at BRIT Awards 2017

BRITs take place this evening from London

Bruno Mars performed at the BRITs this evening. Watch footage of his performance beneath.

Mars followed Little Mix’s opening performance. He performed ‘That’s What I Like’, a song he also performed at the Grammys.

This year’s BRIT Awards is taking place this evening (February 22). See all the winners on NME.com as the ceremony progresses.

The BRITs 2017 are held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis will be hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.

Skepta leads the way with three nominations – Best Album, British Male Solo and British Breakthrough – while the late David Bowie has picked up two nominations in British Male Solo and Best Album. The 1975 pick up a pair of nominations too. See the full list of 2017 BRITs nominations here.

Performances will come from The 1975, Skepta, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry. Coldplay have been rumoured too. There will also be a performance by Brits Icon winner Robbie Williams, as well as a George Michael tribute.