Watch Cage The Elephant’s gig from Brixton Academy tonight live on NME here

Stream their massive London headline show here

Tonight sees Cage The Elephant play London’s Brixton Academy – and you can stream the whole gig here on NME below.

This will be the night of the Kentucky rockers’ UK tour before heading over to mainland Europe, and you can catch all of the action from their epic set at the iconic venue in the capital here via Facebook live.

Cage The Elephant will hit the stage at 9.30pm GMT ( 4.30PM EST).

The band released their GRAMMY-nominated fourth album ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ back in 2015.

The album was recorded at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville, Tennessee, near the group’s home town of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“With this record, we wanted to be more transparent,” said lead singer Matt Shultz. “We wanted to capture the sentiment of each song, and whatever emotional response it provoked, to be really honest to that.”

Auerbach has previously produced for Lana Del Rey and Ray LaMontagne, as well as the The Black Keys.

‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ is also up for the 2017 GRAMMY for Best Rock Album against Blink-182’s ‘California’, Gorjira’s ‘Magma’, Panic! At the Disco’s Death of a Bachelor and Weezer’s latest self-titled effort.