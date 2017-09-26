Watch Chance The Rapper debut new song on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

"I've been wanting to do something fresh".

Chance The Rapper has debuted a new untitled track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, check it out below.

The Chicago rapper debuted the new song as he returned to the US talk show, having previously appeared earlier this year when he gave a rendition of the ‘Arthur’ theme tune with Ziggy Marley.

This time around, Chance used his appearance to debut the new track, and revealed that it had been written over several days.

“I’ve been wanting to do something fresh”, he told the US chat show host.

He also teased the follow up to 2016 mixtake ‘Coloring Book’ and revealed that he had been in the studio “cooking up some yammers – they’re honestly great.”

And despite being touted for a run as the mayor of Chicago after pledging more than $2 million to education, Chance also categorically shut down rumours that he’s planning on mounting a bid to become mayor of the Windy City.

He previously discussed his donation at the first meeting for Social Works, the youth empowerment charity that he has established.