"I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world."

Chance The Rapper delivered a powerful speech as he accepted an accolade for his humanitarian work at the BET Awards last night.

The ‘Colouring Book’ rapper, who recently pledged £1.75 million funding for schools in Chicago, called for huge social change as he accepted the award – which was presented via a video message from Michelle Obama.

He said: “It feels a little early to get something like this, but my God doesn’t make mistakes, and I like to think that he’s putting this enormous pressure on me to see how I react.

“And I had plans originally to try and tell the world and everybody watching how to make it a better place. To tell everybody in this government that y’all need to let everybody out of jail for selling weed before you start making it legal for people to sell it and make capital off of it.”

During the speech, he also pledged to become a “better man” and to continue his work helping people “all over the world”.

“I want to be more involved outside just my community of Chicago. I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world”, he said.

“And like I said, being 24 and getting something like this, it doesn’t feel deserved yet. But like I said — my God is putting the pressure on me so I can become who I’m supposed to be. I’m a good man, and I’m gonna become a better man.

“Thank you Ms. Lee, thank you BET, thank you black people, thank you mom. I love y’all.”

The award ceremony also saw him perform alongside ‘I’m The One’ alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Quavo.

Earlier this year, Drake backed a public petition to encourage Chance to run for Mayor of Chicago in 2019, before the rapper then showed his gratitude to Drake, thanking him on Twitter.