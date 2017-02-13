Watch Chance The Rapper perform with gospel choir at 2017 Grammys

Rapper performed 'How Great', 'All We Got' and snippets of 'No Problem' and 'Blessings'

Chance the Rapper performed at the 2017 Grammys.

Earlier in the evening, the Chicago rapper and Kanye West collaborator picked up the award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago,” he said while accepting the award.

Chance later won Best Rap Album. During his speech, he said: “I didn’t think we’d win this one, so I don’t have cool things to say this time”.

For his live performance, he was backed by Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, Tamela Mann and a gospel choir. Chance performed ‘How Great’, ‘All We Got’ and snippets of ‘No Problem’ and ‘Blessings’. Watch below.

Earlier in the night, Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’ from her massive-selling ’25’ album. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed their collaboration ‘I Feel It Coming’. Ed Sheeran performed recent single ‘Shape Of You’.

Beyonce delivered a show-stopping performance before winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Bruno Mars performed ‘That’s What I Like’ and paid tribute to Prince, while Katy Perry performed ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ during an anti-Trump performance.

Lady Gaga and Metallica performed together while Busta Rhymes made headlines for referring to Donald Trump as ‘President Agent Orange’ during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.