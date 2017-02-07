Watch Chance The Rapper duet with a giant puppet in the ‘Same Drugs’ video

The track is taken from his acclaimed 2016 mixtape 'Coloring Book'.

Chance the Rapper has shared the video for ‘Same Drugs’, a track from his acclaimed 2016 mixtape ‘Coloring Book’.

The low-key and retro-looking clip shows Chance duetting with a giant puppet while sat at a piano. Watch below.

Chance recently remixed the Arthur theme tune with Ziggy Marley, who wrote it, and Stephen Colbert, whose chat show the two musicians were appearing on.

Meanwhile, he and Frank Ocean have been confirmed for US festival Sasquatch! 2017, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) in George, Washington. Both Ocean and Chance will headline the festival alongside Twenty One Pilots. They’ll be joined by MGMT — set to return with a new album in 2017 — and The Shins, who release new LP ‘Heartworms’ later this year.

Chance the Rapper recently offered public support for his brother, Taylor Bennett, who opened up about his sexuality. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennett came out as bisexual, writing: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues.”

Responding on Twitter, Chance said: “Love this man right here, through any and all. He has grown into a great man. He’s got God and me behind him, he cannot fail he cannot fall”.