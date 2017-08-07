They're also heading out on tour next month...

Charli XCX treated fans to a surprise collaboration with Halsey at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend, with the pair teaming up for a cover of Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’.

Despite not being scheduled to perform at the Chicago festival, Halsey was brought on stage halfway through the set to perform the iconic hit. You can watch footage of their collaboration below.

The footage comes ahead of their joint tour next month, with Charli XCX supporting Halsey as she heads out for shows across North America.

Charli also opened up on the recording of her new album during the Lollapalooza set and confirmed that recent single ‘Boys’ will appear on the record.

The single was accompanied by a music video that featured cameos from an entire bevvy of boys including Stormzy, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, Mac DeMarco, and producer Diplo.

Describing the record, she said: “Boys is my favourite music video I’ve ever made. I just wanna say a big thanks to all the boys involved, for totally embracing and understanding my vision and being excited by the concept p.s. no boys were harmed in the making of this video.”