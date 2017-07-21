Watch Chester Bennington perform ‘Hunger Strike’ with Chris Cornell

The pair shared the stage in 2008

Fans of both Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington have been sharing footage of the two artists performing together after the Linkin Park frontman’s death.

Cornell, who died earlier this year, shared the stage with Linkin Park in 2008 when they hit the road together for the Projekt Revolution tour.

During a stop-off at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre, Cornell joined Linkin Park onstage to perform ‘Hunger Strike’, taken from Temple of The Dog’s 1991 self-titled album.

The pair also enjoyed an enduring friendship outside of music, with Bennington acting as godfather to Cornell’s children and performing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah at his funeral in May.

Bennington also paid tribute to Cornell in an open letter after his death, hailing him as an ‘unrivalled’ talent.

“Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that”, he wrote.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Chester , who was 41 years old, was found at his Palos Verdes, California home yesterday (July 20). It has been confirmed that his death is being investigated as suicide.

In the immediate aftermath of his passing, an open letter posted on fan site has hailed Bennington as “a man who could never do anyone wrong”.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH