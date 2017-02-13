Watch clubbers left holding up ceiling at Manchester venue

Bizarre incident unfolds at The Factory

Students at The Factory nightclub in Manchester were left to literally raise the roof in the early hours of this morning (February 13) after it caved in.

Footage showed people inside the club holding up the ceiling while others photographed the bizarre moment.

Clubbers were caught on camera screaming when the ceiling fell down scattering glass and dust into people’s eyes. You can watch footage below.

Witness Tom Foster told the Manchester Evening News: “We were all dancing and we just suddenly had this wooden ceiling panel fall on our heads.

“As soon as the ceiling went all the lights smashed and fell on everyone, there was crying and screaming, we were just standing there holding it up, with half the room in darkness.

“It took about two minutes for the DJ to stop, then bouncers rushed in, but there was no plan.

“I was surprised there was no announcement, I would have thought there would be in a situation like to help people calm, when half the room is holding up the ceiling of a very old building.”

“I got glass and dust in my eyes, luckily we hadn’t had too much to drink.”

A spokesperson for the club issued a statement.

It said: “A section of plasterboard came loose from the first floor. The same section that came loose on this exact weekend two years ago.

“At this stage we are uncertain how or why – no one was hurt and the club was evacuated purely as a precaution – there is no structural issue.”

The spokesperson said that the ground and second floors will be open tonight (Feburary 13).

The Manchester International Festival is held at the venue, which was named after the late Tony Wilson’s Factory Records.