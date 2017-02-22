Watch Coldplay perform new single with The Chainsmokers at BRIT Awards 2017

The two acts played new collaboration 'Something Just Like This'

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin delivered his second performance of the night at the BRITs, teaming up with DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

The two acts played their new collaboration ‘Something Just Like This’, which was teased earlier today. Watch their performance below.

Earlier in the evening, Martin paid tribute to the late George Michael with a cover of ‘A Different Corner’.

Listen to the studio version of ‘Something Just Like This’ below:

See the full BRITs winners list below:

Best British Album – David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Global Success Award: Adele

Best International Male – Drake

Best International Female – Beyonce

Best Internatonal Group – A Tribe Called Quest

Best British Video – One Direction – ‘History’

Best British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé

Best British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

Best British Group: The 1975

Best British Breakthrough Act: Rag N’ Bone Man

Best Single: Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’



The BRITs 2017 were held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.