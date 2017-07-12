Watch Coldplay end their massive Cardiff gig by playing the Welsh national anthem

The band deliver an emotional moment at the Principality Stadium.

Coldplay closed their huge gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium last night (July 11) by performing the Welsh national anthem.

The band were joined on stage by members of a local choir for a rendition of ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’, a song written by father and son Evan and James James in 1865, and established as the Welsh national anthem for well over 100 years.

The band are due to play the second of their two shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium tonight (July 12). Watch footage shared of last night’s Welsh national anthem performance below.

Coldplay’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ tour featured another rousing moment over the weekend when a fan in a wheelchair crowdsurfed to the stage and performed an improvised song with frontman Chris Martin.

Last month, Coldplay invited another, 19-year-old fan to the stage in Munich.

Frontman Chris Martin was playing piano on a smaller stage in the middle of the crowd when he spotted one fan holding up a sign that read: “Can I play ‘Everglow’ for you?”

19-year-old Ferdinand Schwartz was then invited on stage to perform the track. “You know where it starts?” Martin asked the fan as Schwartz began to play the introduction. “Oh shit, I might as well go home now,” responded the singer, who then accompanied Schwartz on the track.