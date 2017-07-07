Watch Coldplay’s crazy space video for Brian Eno produced track ‘A L I E N S’

All proceeds from the track will go to charity

Coldplay have unveiled a new song and wacky animated space lyric video.

The track, ‘A L I E N S’ was co-written and produced by Brian Eno and Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Mumford & Sons, Kings Of Leon). The video, which you can watch below, was directed by Diane Martel and Ben Jones.

Coldplay will donate all proceeds from the song to Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), an international NGO which rescues migrants and refugees in peril at sea in the Mediterranean. The band are patrons of the charity.

‘A L I E N S’ is the latest track taken from taken from their Kaleidoscope EP, which will be available to download and stream on July 14, and released on CD and vinyl on August 4.

The EP also features new track ‘Hypnotised’ and ‘Something Like This’, their collaboration with The Chainsmokers which was debuted at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Check out the full tracklisting and the EP’s artwork below:

‘All I Can Think About Is You

‘Something Just Like This’

‘Miracles 2’

‘A L I E N S’

‘Hypnotised’

Recently, the band played a massive role in the One Love Manchester concert, which was held by Ariana Grande to honour the families of those affected by the Manchester bombing last year.

The band joined the singer on stage to duet on a cover of Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger’, before singer Chris Martin joined Liam Gallagher to duet on ‘Live Forever’.

Despite their previous differences, Liam has also confirmed that they have buried the hatchet after the duet.

Speaking at PinkPop festival, he said: “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘Fucking hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.’”

Coldplay are currently halfway through their European tour – and will head to Wales for two shows at the Principality Stadium on July 11 & 12.