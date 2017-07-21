Watch Corey Taylor dedicate an emotional version of ‘Through Glass’ to Chester Bennington

The Stone Sour and Slipknot musician was good friends with the Linkin Park frontman

Corey Taylor dedicated an emotional version of Stone Sour‘s ‘Through Glass’ to Chester Bennington last night (July 20).

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes, California yesterday (July 20). It has been confirmed his death is being investigated as a suicide.

Taylor was performing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts with Stone Sour yesterday as part of the band’s tour with Korn.

Three songs before the end of the set, he paused the performance to tell the 12,000 strong crowd: “We all lost somebody today. I lost a friend… and this was one of his favourite songs. And I wanna dedicate it to him. Chester, we will fucking miss you.”

The band then played their 2006 song ‘Through Glass’. You can watch footage of the moment below, via Planet Rock.

Other stars from the music world have also paid tribute to the metal icon. His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news, while collaborator Stormzy said he was praying for the musician’s family. Placebo wrote a touching post on their Facebook page, while warning “successful musicians don’t have it all.”

The band’s fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next