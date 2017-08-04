The Vevo documentary sees them face a grilling from a pretty unlikely host...

The Cribs have revealed all on their new album ’24-7 Rock Star Shit’ in a new documentary for Vevo. You can watch it below.

The documentary, which forms part of Vevo’s ‘Off The Record’ series which was filmed at an East London recording studio, sees the band face an unlikely grilling from Gordon Burns, the iconic host of ‘The Krypton Factor’, along with performances of tracks from the new album – including recent single ‘Rainbow Ridge’.

Speaking to NME recently, guitarist Ryan Jarman revealed how the band wanted the film to be a ‘retrospective’ look at their careers and decided that Gordon Burns would be the perfect choice for a “proper sit down interview”.

“We just said that we were gonna do a retrospective documentary. But we also said to Vevo that if we’re gonna do something that’s an all-encompassing documentary, we want it to be a proper sit down interview”, Ryan revealed.

“I feel like modern interviewers now try to make the interviews all about themselves. We wanted to go with an established, classic interviewer and they emailed us back and said ‘How about Gordon Burns? We’ve got him lined up.’ He was great to work with. He was very professional, he really did his research, so it was great – we loved being interviewed by him.”

He also discussed the recording of their ‘raw’ seventh album, and reuniting with Nirvana producer Steve Albini after he previously worked on 2012’s ‘In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull’.

’24-7 Rock Star Shit’ is set for release on August 11.