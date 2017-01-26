Watch Cyndi Lauper criticise Madonna for controversial Women’s March speech

Madge made headlines after admitting she had considered 'blowing up the White House'

Cyndi Lauper has criticised Madonna‘s Women’s March speech at the weekend, which saw the latter star admit she has thought about “blowing up the White House” and tell Donald Trump to “suck a dick”.

Madonna delivered the controversial speech at last weekend’s Women’s March on Washington DC. Addressing the crowd on Saturday (January 21), Madonna shared her dismay at seeing Donald Trump become President, saying: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

There has since been calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She has also been banned from a Texas radio station.

Responding to Madonna’s comments on US TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lauper argued: “I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity, that is what opens people’s minds”. Watch in the clip below.

Lauper has previously expressed her disdain for Donald Trump by likening his “inflammatory” comments to those made by Adolf Hitler. Lauper appeared alongside Trump on the US version of The Apprentice back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Madonna has denied reports that she is seeking to adopt two more children from Malawi.