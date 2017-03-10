Watch Daft Punk join The Weeknd in the ‘I Feel It Coming’ video

It's the second Daft Punk collaboration from The Weeknd's 'Starboy' album.

The Weeknd has shared the video for ‘I Feel It Coming’, which features an appearance from Daft Punk.

The elusive French duo, who co-wrote, co-produced and feature on the track, appear towards the end of the video in Darth Vader-style outfits. Watch below.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk previously teamed up to perform the song at last month’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd is currently on tour in the UK, and was joined on stage by Drake during a show at London’s The O2 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation as to whether or not Daft Punk will return for a full world tour in 2017. The band have released two live albums called ‘Alive 1997’ and ‘Alive 2007’ named after their two tours, which seem to happen once a decade – adding to the theory that they’ll continue the tradition and tour this year.

However, fans were left disappointed after a supposed ‘Alive 2017’ website was revealed to be a hoax. Many fans got their hopes up again when a mysterious teaser video appeared online.

Emily Eavis has also categorically denied to NME that the band will be performing at Glastonbury 2017.