Watch The Dap-Kings perform on ‘Fallon’ in tribute to Sharon Jones

The singer passed away last year following a battle with pancreatic cancer

The Dap-Kings have paid tribute to their late collaborator Sharon Jones in a new TV performance.

Jones passed away on November 18, 2017 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She released seven albums with the band before her death.

The performance marked the one year anniversary of her passing and saw the Dap-Kings play a medley of tracks from ‘Soul Of A Woman’, their final collaboration with the singer, which was released yesterday.

You can watch the tribute below, via Pitchfork. It includes the tracks ‘Sail On’ and ‘Searching For A New Day’.

Jones was born in North Augusta, South Carolina in 1956 but grew up in Brookly, New York. She began entering talent shows and singing with funk bands as a teenager but worked as a prison officer and a bank security guard before making inroads into the music industry relatively late in life.

She released her first single, ‘Damn It’s Hot’, in 1996 at the age of 40. Six years later, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings released their debut album, ‘Dap Dippin’ With Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings’.

She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013, but went into remission nine months later. At the premiere of 2015’s film about her life, Miss Sharon Jones!, she revealed the cancer had returned.