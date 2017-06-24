"I see a naked guy! This one's for him."

Dave Grohl has dedicated ‘My Hero’ to a naked man in the crowd during Foo Fighters‘ Glastonbury headline slot.

As he began playing the song, taken from 1997 album The Colour And The Shape, Grohl said: “It’s starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one’s for him.”

The BBC broadcast then briefly cut to a shot of the naked man on a friend’s shoulders with his arms aloft, before almost immediately panning away. You can watch the moment in question below.

Posting on Twitter, one fan joked: “The BBC camera man is getting sacked for panning straight to him.”

Earlier on in the set, Dave Grohl also described how the band were forced to cancel their 2015 headline slot when he broke his leg.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He said: “I’m about two years late tonight, I’m sorry. Traffic was a bitch.

“Let me tell you something, for all of you who were here in 2015… I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful.”

Praising Florence & The Machine, who replaced them for the headline slot, he added: “And my friend Florence got to headline that year, and I’m very happy that that happened, because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway.”