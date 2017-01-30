Watch Dave Grohl relisten to his teenage band in documentary outtake

Grohl pokes fun of his teenage self in new clip from Foo Fighters HBO series.



Before Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl cut his teeth as a drummer for Virginia hardcore band Scream, dropping out of high school to join them in 1986. Three decades later, Grohl revisited the first song he wrote and sung with the group for HBO series Sonic Highways.

In a newly-released outtake from the doc, Grohl reminisces about Scream’s ‘Gods Look Down’, on which he sings lead vocals (he predominately played drums).

“I sound like a girl,” Grohl comments at one point while listening. “I don’t think my balls had dropped yet.”

Grohl toured extensively with Scream for four years after joining and played drums on two of the group’s studio albums before the outfit disbanded in 1990.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are reportedly planning to take a break from touring in 2017 to focus on recording a new album. After the band were confirmed for California’s BottleRock Festival this summer, the CEO of the company behind the event revealed in an interview that the group will be in the studio most of the year.

The US band released eighth LP ‘Sonic Highways’ in 2014, following it up with two EPs, ‘Songs from the Laundry Room’ and ‘Saint Cecilia’, a year later.

