Watch Dave Grohl recall the awkward time his mum made him join a jazz band

Grohl's mum has recently written a book called 'From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars'.

Dave Grohl has recalled the awkward time his mum made him drum with an experienced jazz band.

The Foo Fighters frontman shared the embarrassing story while appearing on stage with his mum Virginia at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Virgina Grohl was attending the festival to promote her new book, From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars.

Grohl told the crowd that during his teenage years, around a year after he’d really got into punk music, his mum took him to a famous Washington, D.C. jazz club to celebrate her birthday.

As a “birthday treat”, Virginia asked her son to join the group of super-experienced (and much older) jazz cats on stage, much to his embarrassment and dismay.

Watch Grohl share the entertaining anecdote below.

Virginia Grohl’s book came out yesterday (March 25). It sees her document her own experiences as a “rock mum”, and also features interviews with the mothers of other famous musicians including Pharrell, Amy Winehouse and Dr. Dre.

During a recent interview to promote the book, Virginia Grohl admitted that when her son became famous, she was concerned that Madonna would “snatch him up”.

She also recalled her reaction to the news of Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. “Somebody came in to tell me, and of course the kids were reacting,” Virginia Grohl recalled. “It was shocking but I wasn’t surprised. Things were so bad and there had been a couple of other times.I was worried about David … losing a friend in such a horrible way, and losing a career.”

Howeverm she also said she never thought her son “would be destroyed by it” because “he’s such a positive person”.