Watch David and Victoria Beckham dancing to Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury

The couple were side stage during the singer's headline set on Sunday

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted dancing to Ed Sheeran while watching the singer headline Glastonbury festival on Sunday night (June 25).

Sheeran closes the final day of the festival, following on from Friday headliners Radiohead and Saturday bill-toppers Foo Fighters.

During Sheeran’s set, former England and Manchester United footballer David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham were seen at the side of the stage.

David was head-nodding along with Victoria dancing behind. Watch in the clip below.

David Beckham had been spotted previously in the weekend watching both Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters.

Speaking before his set, Sheeran admitted that he felt “out of place” at the festival. “I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” the singer told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

Sheeran added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”