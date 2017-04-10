Watch Deadmau5 brush off a technical glitch with humour and a Barry Manilow song

"With great technology comes great fuck-ups."

Deadmau5 managed to see the funny side when a recent live show was hit by technical difficulties.

The Canadian electronic producer – real name Joel Zimmerman – kept the crowd entertained with some funny ad libs when his sound system cut out on-stage in Columbia, Maryland.

“What the fuck?!” he told the crowd. “I can’t believe that actually happened! Hang on… This is literally every technical musician’s worst fucking nightmare! But I’ve learned to embrace such fuck ups!”

“I wish it was like a CD player – that way I could just start it over!” he added.

He then treated the crowd to a bar or two of Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’, before telling them: “With great technology comes great fuck-ups.”

Watch footage of Deadmau5 dealing admirably with his technical difficulties below.

Fun times with @deadmau5 last night. A post shared by Halil (@astateofhalil) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Deadmau5 also hit headlines recently when he became embroiled in a massive Twitter fight with a former collaborator.

Last year the dance star admitted he feels a certain sense of responsibility for the ‘death’ of EDM music, saying: “It’s fucked. It’s out of the innovators’ hands; it’s not really grassroots anymore. I’m partially responsible – I’ve done my part to commercialise shit. Oversaturation.”

In NME‘s recent interview with Deadmau5, the producer recalled the time he nearly killed a fan during a gig.