Watch Depeche Mode performing live in Berlin

To mark the release of new album 'Spirit'

Depeche Mode are livestreaming their gig in Berlin on the day of their new album release.

The band’s new LP ‘Spirit’ is out today (March 17) and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. It’s their first album since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’.

Watch the band’s Telekom Street Gig live on YouTube below:

Frontman Dave Gahan recently spoke about the new record and said the US election affected the outcome.

He told Rolling Stone: “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year. … She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same’.”

Gahan continued: “I wouldn’t call this a political album because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”

He also spoke for the first time about David Bowie’s death.“I had seen the news but it wasn’t until my wife told me he had died that I just broke down in tears,” Gahan said. “My daughter came out and they were both hugging me. It really affected me. I felt a huge gap. One of the things I was most regrettable about was that I had never really gone up to him at any time I’d seen him in passing and said, ‘You know, David, I bump into you every once in a while, but I’ve never told you how much your music has meant to me and continues to mean to me.’”