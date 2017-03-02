Watch Depeche Mode perform new single ‘Where’s The Revolution’ on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

Ahead of band's new album 'Spirit'

Depeche Mode performed their latest single ‘Where’s The Revolution’ on US TV last night (March 1).

The band’s forthcoming LP ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. It’s their first album since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’.

Having recently announced North American tour dates, the group performed on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, with host Fallon allowing his stage manager – reportedly a big Depeche Mode fan – to help introduce the band.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode recently responded after being described as the “official band of the alt-right”.

Richard Spencer, the white supremacist known for getting punched on camera while giving an interview, made the claim during an interview with New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

When an audience member asked if he liked rock music, he replied: “Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right.”

A representative for Depeche Mode has since responded, telling Esquire: “That’s pretty ridiculous. Depeche Mode has no ties to Richard Spencer or the alt right and does not support the alt-right movement.”

Depeche Mode’s recent music video for ‘Where’s The Revolution’ recently touched upon the rise of fascism in the west.

Frontman Dave Gahan recently spoke about how the US election influenced their new album, saying “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year… She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.’”