Is there still hope for UK nightlife?

Eventbrite have created a new documentary about the evolution and survival of nightlife in the UK. See ‘A New Dawn’ on NME first below.

A New Dawn: Meet The Future Of UK Nightlife takes a more optimistic and forward-facing look at what’s next for the evening music scene around the nation – proving that the closure of pubs and clubs is not the be all and end all. An increase in Netflix subscriptions is not the full picture.

Featuring insight from rave phenomenon Elrow, London Warehouse Events, DJ Mary Anne Hobbs, Manchester’s Partisan Collective, Bristol party promoters Alfresco Disco, DJ Roger Sanchez, Time Out’s Oli Keens, Futureboogie Dave Harvey and more, ‘A New Dawn’ is a new 21-minute documentary that “identifies the movements that are the new driving forces behind the night-time economy and shines a light on how it’s evolving”.

The synopsis reads: “It looks at the challenges faced, and how the future generation of disruptors are ushering in a new era for nightlife.

“Themes covered include: shifting attitudes towards wellness; the impact of austerity; innovative use of spaces; the daytime event boom; politics and activism; the diversification of nightlife beyond nightclubs.”

Before the film’s official release tomorrow, see it first and exclusively on NME.com above.