Watch Donald Glover thank Migos for ‘Bad And Boujee’ as he accepts Golden Globe

Glover came home with two prizes from last night's Golden Globe Awards.

Donald Glover thanked hip-hop group Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won last night (January 8).

Glover – also known as rapper Childish Gambino – was named Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his performance in Atlanta. The show itself, which Glover created and co-executive produces, won the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy prize.

While accepting the latter award, Glover told the audience at the Beverly Hills ceremony: “I really just want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta, like for real. Just for being alive and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

He then added: “I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad And Boujee’. That’s the best song ever.” Watch his full acceptance speech below.

Other winners at last night’s Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel included musical comedy film La La Land, which swept the board with seven wins, and British actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech.