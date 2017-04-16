Watch Drake join Future on stage at Coachella

Migos and Ty Dolla Sign also joined the rapper during his performance

Drake and Future reunited on stage during the latter’s appearance at Coachella.

The pair have collaborated in the past on joint mixtape ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, as well as individual tracks from both artists’ own catalogues.

Together, they played some of those collaborations for Future’s audience in Indio yesterday (April 15), as Drake joined the Atlanta rapper to play three songs – ‘Jumpman’, ‘Gyalchester’ and ‘Fake Love’.

Drake wasn’t the only special guest to be brought out during the set, however. Migos appeared to perform ‘T-Shirt’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, while Ty Dolla Sign also came out to join Future.

Watch footage of the performances below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Raindrop A post shared by Bansky (@banskygonzalez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

@champagnepapi and @future performing "Jumpman" at #Coachella A post shared by Uproxx Music (@uproxxmusic) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

you guys @champagnepapi came on 🙏🙌 A post shared by Rudy 👽👽👽 (@rudyannbritt) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

#future brings out #drake at Coachella A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Weekend one of Coachella wraps up today (April 16) with a headline performance from Kendrick Lamar, plus appearances from Lorde, Future Islands, New Order, Skepta, Kehlani and more.

The second day of the festival was headlined by Lady Gaga, who debuted a new song called ‘The Cure’ during her set. Lauryn Hill was amongst the surprise appearances of the day, playing Fugees songs with DJ Snake.

Future played:

‘Blasé’ (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

‘New Level’ (A$AP Ferg cover)

‘Same Damn Time’

‘Bugatti’ (Ace Hood cover)

‘Move That Dope’

‘X’ (21 Savage cover)

‘Too Much Sauce’

‘T-Shirt’ (with Migos)

‘Bad and Boujee’ (with Migos)

‘Low Life’

‘Jumpman’ (with Drake)

‘Gyalchester’ (with Drake)

‘Fake Love’ (with Drake

‘Mask Off’