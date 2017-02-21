Watch Drake perform Rihanna birthday medley at Dublin show

Rihanna turned 29 on Monday

Drake dedicated a number of songs to Rihanna for her birthday at his concert in Dublin on Monday night (February 20).

Yesterday saw Rihanna turn 29, and while she wasn’t present at the gig, Drake did perform a medley of their numerous collaborations in tribute to the singer, who is also reportedly an on-off girlfriend of his.

He played ‘Work’, ‘Take Care’ and ‘Too Good’ in all. Watch footage beneath.

“Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday’, we going to do it just like this. You better sing this shit for RiRi’s birthday,” Drake told the crowd.

Drake is currently embarking on a European tour. He recently made headlines by spending £500 at Nando’s and offering to help talk a man down from a bridge in Manchester.

The Toronto rapper is currently working on a new project entitled More Life, which he describes as a “playlist collaboration with Apple Music” rather than a traditional album.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake told fans at his recent gig at Leeds First Direct Arena. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Watch Craig David talk about wanting to work with Drake below: