Watch Drake speak out against Trump at London gig

Rapper talks about 'this bullshit going on in the world'

Drake alluded to Donald Trump in politicised statement to the crowd at a recent London gig, saying that people are “trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other”.

After several delays due to production issues, the Canadian rapper kicked off the London residency of his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour last week – bringing out the likes of Section Boyz, Giggs and Kyla on the opening night. A later London show saw Travis Scott fall down a hole in the stage.

At the weekend, Drake said at another concert in the English capital: “For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see this bullshit going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other.”

He continued: “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races, all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music. And I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for one second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherfucking mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man!”

Drake’s remaining UK tour dates are below:

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

London, The O2 (February 14, 15, March 20)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (March 22, 23)