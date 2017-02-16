Watch Dua Lipa perform ‘Be The One’ at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Check out the huge performance from the Best New Artist winner

Last night saw Dua Lipa storm the VO5 NME Awards 2017 with a stunning performance of ‘Be The One’. Watch it in the video above.

The rising star and Brits Critics Choice nominee hit the O2 Academy Brixton for a huge rendition of her latest single, as well as picking up the prize for Best New Artist – beating the likes of Christine & The Queens, Anderson. Paak and Blossoms.

“Oh man thank you so much. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, my fans. I want to thank my management, my label and all of you for your hard work, my agent and my family and friends and thanks NME so much for this. It means the world to me.”

Andy Hughes/NME

Speaking to NME about what to expect from her long-awaited debut album, Dua Lipa said: “Once the album comes out, I think people will see another side of me. I originally released the songs ‘Room For Two’ and ‘Thinking About You’ just to kinda show how diverse the album is in terms of collaboration. We may have a few surprises, but I’m not gonna say what because I want to keep it a secret, but yeah it’s gonna be really really exciting.”

“I think there’s some real singer songwriter moments where I kinda take a step away from the pop stuff. I mean, what really is pop, it’s kinda hard to kinda put yourself in a genre. But I mean, taking away from some of the upbeat, and just some really just heartfelt songs. They’re very very personal, so yeah…”

Meanwhile, her upcoming UK tour dates are below

Dua Lipa 2017 tour