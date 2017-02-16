Watch Ed Sheeran and James Corden filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Sheeran said earlier this year he wanted to rap during his appearance on Corden's 'Late Late Show's segment.

Ed Sheeran and James Corden have apparently been spotted filming Carpool Karaoke.

The pair can be seen driving slowly through Los Angeles in a video clip shared by fans on Twitter – watch below.

Sheeran confirmed in January that he would be joining Corden for a Carpool Karaoke at some point this year, but did not say when. He also hinted that he might divert from the segment’s usual format.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said in January. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Sheeran is now preparing to release his third album ‘÷’ on 3 March.

As well as announcing details of a special London gig at Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust, Sheeran will play dates in the UK, Europe and South America from March to June. Check out his full dates below.

MARCH

Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour (Fri 17)

Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion, (Sun 19)

Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (Mon 20)

Mannheim, Germany – SAP-Arena (Wed 22)

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena (Thu 23)

Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena (Sun 26)

Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (Mon 27)

London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (Tue 28)

Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globen (Thu 30)

APRIL

Herning, Denmark – Jyske Bank Boxen (Sat 1)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Mon 3 & Tue 4)

Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (Wed 5)

Paris, France – Accor Hotels Arena (Thu 6)

Madrid, Spain – WiZenk Center (Sat 8)

Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi (Sun 9)

Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena (Wed 12 & Thu 13)

Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro (Sun 16 & Mon 17)

Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena (Wed 19 & Thu 20)

Manchester, UK – Arena (Sat 22 & Sun 23)

Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena (Tue 25 & Wed 26)

Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena (Fri 28 & Sat 29)

MAY

London, UK – The O2 (Mon 1 & Tue 2)

Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional (Sat 13)

Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena (Mon 15)

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Unico De La Plata (Sat 20)

Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminsky (Tue 23)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rio Arena (Thu 25)

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque (Sun 28)

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao (Tue 30)

JUNE

Bogota, Colombia – Parque Simon Bolivar (Fri 2)

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo De Puerto Rico (Sun 4)

San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva Amphitheater (Tue 6)

Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes (Sat 10)

Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG (Mon 12)

Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex (Wed 14)