Watch Ed Sheeran cover the ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ theme song

Sheeran delivered the impromptu cover during a recent radio interview.

Ed Sheeran has delivered an impromptu cover of The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air‘s theme song.

During a radio interview on Capital FM, a fan called in asking Sheeran to bring together her two favourite things: his music and the classic ’90s sitcom starring Will Smith.

Sheeran agreed to have a crack at the show’s theme and duly picked up his acoustic guitar – watch his take on the theme below.

During the interview, Sheeran also confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

The British singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. Both songs immediately smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams. The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive “soon”.

He has since unveiled the tracklist for his new album ‘÷’. It will include his new singles plus ten other songs.