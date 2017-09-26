Watch Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle cover Radiohead during jam session

They also covered Stevie Wonder...

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle teamed up for an unlikely jam session last week, joining forces for a cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

Sheeran was playing at Washington’s Capital One Arena last Tuesday, and headed to the Eighteenth Street Lounge afterwards to join a celebration for Dave Chapelle’s 30th year in comedy.

Footage posted on social media shows Sheeran teaming up with Chappelle for a cover of the Radiohead track. He also performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’. Check it out below.

Yup! That's @teddysphotos tearing it up at the @fredyonnet POP-UP featuring @davechapelle #jamsession! A post shared by Nicole Venable (@nicvenable) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

It isn’t the first time that the pair have joined forces either, having previously jammed together. In 2015, Sheeran attended Chappelle’s aftershow party in London, after the singer himself had just played at Wembley Stadium.

Explaining the first meeting, Sheeran said it was “Just me and like 12 of my schoolmates and Dave Chappelle. It was really, really weird … Ever since then, when he has jams and he’s in town, I go and jam.”

Sheeran has also recently announced a huge US tour of arenas, set to take place in summer 2018.

The 26-year-old artist will play a huge run of dates set for next year. The run kicks off in California in mid-August, and runs straight through to November. Check out the full dates below.