Watch Ed Sheeran learn to box in ‘Shape Of You’ video

After the 'Castle On The Hill' video comes a promo clip for Sheeran's other comeback single.

Ed Sheeran has shared the video for his chart-topping comeback single ‘Shape Of You’.

The promo clip shows Sheeran learning to box as he begins a new relationship, before he gets a surprise when he enters the ring at the video’s climax. Watch below.

The singer-songwriter returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week. He then announced new album ‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”.

He has already shared a nostalgic video for ‘Castle On The Hill’, filmed in his hometown, Framlingham in Suffolk.

Last week Sheeran announced a series of UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘÷’. The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

It has been reported that James Blunt will be joining Sheeran on his US dates, though this has yet to be confirmed, and Sheeran’s US dates have yet to be announced.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

In interviews he has also revealed the song he wishes he had kept for himself, and delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.