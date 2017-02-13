Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘Shape Of You’ at 2017 Grammys

Singer plays song from new album '÷'

Ed Sheeran performed ‘Shape Of You’ at this evening’s Grammy Awards.

The British singer, who releases new album ‘÷’ in March, followed Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk to deliver the third televised performance of the evening.

Watch footage beneath.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards take place tonight (February 12), hosted by James Corden. See all the winners on NME as they are announced.

As well as Sheeran, The Weeknd, Daft Punk and Adele, live performances are still to come from Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Cynthia Erivo, Bruno Mars and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.

Chance the Rapper picked up the first televised award for Best New Artist. “I claim this victory in the name of the lord. I thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young… and for all of Chicago,” he said.

Twenty One Pilots won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Stressed Out’. The band accepted the award in their underwear.

