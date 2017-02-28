Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘Shape Of You’ with a banana shaker

Sheeran teams up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Ed Sheeran has performed his recent single ‘Shape Of You’ with a banana shaker.

Sheeran joined US TV host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots for a Tonight Show regular feature where musicians play their songs on ‘classroom instruments’.

Watch Sheeran, Fallon and The Roots taking on ‘Shape Of You’ below:

Sheeran releases his third album ‘÷’ on March 3. So far, he has released singles ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’, plus the song ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’.

At the weekend, Ed Sheeran was accidentally announced for Glastonbury 2017. It is not clear whether he will indeed appear at the festival this year.

Meanwhile, Wiley has hailed Ed Sheeran as a ‘Godlike Genius’. Speaking to NME at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 earlier this month, where he picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award, Wiley said: “Next year, Godlike Genius [Award], you need to be giving it to Ed Sheeran. He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician.”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)

